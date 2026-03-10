Houston Center for Contemporary Craft present "Cups for Y'all" opening day

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft

Timed with the lead-up to Houston’s world championship soccer matches, "Cups for Y’all" is a celebratory showcase of contemporary cups - from coffee mugs and tea chawan to ceremonial goblets - exploring how the enduring vessel form continues to evolve through material, use, and imagination.

Spanning the center gallery and a full-wall installation in Houston Center for Contemporary Craft's retail space, Asher: Off the Wall, the combined show and sale promises to be a destination shopping experience, featuring work from a curated selection of local, national, and international artists across a variety of media and offering something for collectors at every level.

The exhibition will remain on display through June 6.

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft
4848 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://crafthouston.org/event/cups-for-yall-2026/

Admission is free.

