Houston Center for Contemporary Craft present "Cups for Y'all" opening day

Timed with the lead-up to Houston’s world championship soccer matches, "Cups for Y’all" is a celebratory showcase of contemporary cups - from coffee mugs and tea chawan to ceremonial goblets - exploring how the enduring vessel form continues to evolve through material, use, and imagination.

Spanning the center gallery and a full-wall installation in Houston Center for Contemporary Craft's retail space, Asher: Off the Wall, the combined show and sale promises to be a destination shopping experience, featuring work from a curated selection of local, national, and international artists across a variety of media and offering something for collectors at every level.

The exhibition will remain on display through June 6.