Houston Broadway Theatre presents Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame

The Hunchback of Notre Dame is a sweeping musical from Disney's legendary composer Alan Menken (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast) and lyricist Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell).

It's 15th-century Paris, and Quasimodo, the deformed bell-ringer of Notre Dame, has spent his entire life hidden away in the cathedral's towers. Held captive by his cruel guardian, the archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo, Quasimodo dreams of life "Out There" among the people below.

When he finally escapes to join the Feast of Fools, he's shown kindness by only one person: Esmeralda, a beautiful and free-spirited Romani woman. But Quasimodo isn't the only one captivated by her - the dashing Captain Phoebus and the sinister Frollo are equally enthralled.

As all three men vie for her heart, Frollo launches a deadly campaign against the Romani people, and it's up to Quasimodo to find the courage to save them all.

Based on Victor Hugo's gothic masterpiece and featuring the film's Academy Award-nominated score plus new songs, The Hunchback of Notre Dame is a breathtaking tale of love, acceptance, redemption, and hope even in the darkest of times.