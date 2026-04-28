Houston Ballet presents Youth America Grand Prix Ballet Competition Finals

Houston Ballet will host the Youth America Grand Prix, the world’s largest student ballet scholarship competition, for their 2025/26 Season Finals. Competitors at the Houston Finals represent the final 700 soloists selected from more than 12,000 talented young dancers who auditioned at YAGP semi-finals held this year throughout the United States and around the world. The Finals week in Houston will culminate in YAGP’s 2026 Stars of Today Meet the Stars of Tomorrow Gala on Sunday, May 17, featuring international ballet stars from around the world.