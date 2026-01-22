Houston Ballet presents Sylvia

Image courtesy of Houston Ballet

Opening atop Mount Olympus, Stanton Welch AM’s Sylvia blends Greek mythology into a powerful story of love where three fierce women drive the story: Sylvia, the fearless huntress; Artemis, the commanding goddess; and Psyche, the compassionate mortal. Anchoring the tale, Sylvia, a warrior in Artemis’ army, is struck by Eros’ arrow, causing her to fall in love with a mortal shepherd.

Welch’s multilayered narrative dives between mythical and human realms as the three heroines each journey on their own path to love, leading to a tale of mayhem, mischief, magic, and romance.

WHEN

WHERE

Wortham Theater Center
501 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.houstonballet.org/seasontickets/2025-2026-season/sylvia/

TICKET INFO

$25 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
