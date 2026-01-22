Houston Ballet presents Sylvia

Opening atop Mount Olympus, Stanton Welch AM’s Sylvia blends Greek mythology into a powerful story of love where three fierce women drive the story: Sylvia, the fearless huntress; Artemis, the commanding goddess; and Psyche, the compassionate mortal. Anchoring the tale, Sylvia, a warrior in Artemis’ army, is struck by Eros’ arrow, causing her to fall in love with a mortal shepherd.

Welch’s multilayered narrative dives between mythical and human realms as the three heroines each journey on their own path to love, leading to a tale of mayhem, mischief, magic, and romance.