Houston Ballet presents In the Night

Three expressive ballets on this program offer a fusion of classical and contemporary artistry. Among them is Stanton Welch’s powerful Maninyas, a work that delves into the gradual and sometimes daunting process of revealing oneself in a relationship. Featuring a series of pas de deux and pas de trois, Maninyas earned acclaim as Welch’s first American commission for San Francisco Ballet, inspiring Ben Stevenson, Houston Ballet Artistic Director Emeritus, to invite Welch to create his inaugural piece for the Company.



Jerome Robbins’ In the Night, which premiered in 1970 for New York City Ballet, is a poignant one-act ballet for three couples, set to four piano nocturnes by composer Frédéric Chopin. The work by the acclaimed American choreographer delves into the dynamics of romantic relationships, capturing a range of moods from serene intimacy to agitation and aggression, before culminating in a powerful ensemble finale.

Lila York pays homage to her Irish heritage with Celts. Premiering at Boston Ballet in 1996, a year before Michael Flatley’s Riverdance gained worldwide fame, Celts is a fusion of Irish folk dance and ballet. Created to celebrate her roots and her parents’ fiftieth wedding anniversary, it remains a testament to the enduring spirit of Irish culture.