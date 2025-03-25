Houston Audubon presents Spring Native Plant Sale

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Houston Audubon

At Houston Audubon's Spring Native Plant Sale, visitors can pick the brains of expert nursery volunteers with native plant and gardening questions. They can also chat with volunteers about their needs and go home with the perfect plants for their space, small or large.

Visitors can choose from wildflowers, grasses, and forbs to increase the biodiversity of their habitat. The plants are hyper-local material collected only from heritage prairies, making them extra tough to thrive in the variable climate.

WHEN

WHERE

Edith L Moore Nature Sanctuary
440 Wilchester Blvd, Houston, TX 77079, USA
https://houstonaudubon.org/nativesnursery

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
