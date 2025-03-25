Houston Audubon presents Spring Native Plant Sale

At Houston Audubon's Spring Native Plant Sale, visitors can pick the brains of expert nursery volunteers with native plant and gardening questions. They can also chat with volunteers about their needs and go home with the perfect plants for their space, small or large.

Visitors can choose from wildflowers, grasses, and forbs to increase the biodiversity of their habitat. The plants are hyper-local material collected only from heritage prairies, making them extra tough to thrive in the variable climate.