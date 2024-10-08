Houston Audubon presents Avian Affair

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Houston Audubon

Houston Audubon's annual fundraising dinner, Avian Affair, features a multi-course meal paired with wines, dishes that highlight fresh, seasonal ingredients and pay homage to the abundance of foods found in nature.

Houston Audubon's annual fundraising dinner, Avian Affair, features a multi-course meal paired with wines, dishes that highlight fresh, seasonal ingredients and pay homage to the abundance of foods found in nature.

WHEN

WHERE

The Revaire
7122 Old Katy Rd, Houston, TX 77024, USA
https://houstonaudubon.org/avianaffair

TICKET INFO

$500

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.