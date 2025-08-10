Houston Association of Producers Industry Excellence Awards

The Houston Association of Producers (HAP), a 501(c)(3) non-profit professional organization championing Houston’s production industry, will present the inaugural HAPIE Awards, an evening honoring the best and brightest in Houston’s production community.

Guests will rub elbows with studios, investors, directors, producers, crew members, and industry stakeholders as they celebrate the depth of talent in the Greater Houston Area.The HAPIE Awards will recognize excellence in 19 craft-specific categories, including Director, Producer, Editor, Post Sound Designer of the year, and more. The night will also feature a comedian emcee, an In Memoriam segment, and the prestigious “Be Someone” Award presented to an individual whose significant contributions have advanced Houston’s production industry and economy.

Proceeds from the event will fund HAP’s mentorship program, providing aspiring crew members with the training and on-set experience needed for sustainable careers, while leveraging new Texas SB-22 incentives to prepare professionals, advocate for the community, and guide stakeholders eager to join Houston’s vibrant film industry.