The Houston Parks Board and the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art will present the fifth annual Houston Art Bike Parade & Festival. The event celebrates the artist in everyone - fostering creativity and connecting Houstonians together in a beautiful local greenspace.

The parade lineup begins with a vibrant display of art bikes created by community members, local arts clubs, and students from local schools. Following the parade, event partners will announce and distribute awards for bicycle decoration creativity during the Houston Art Bike Awards Ceremony. Winners have the opportunity to participate in the April 11 Art Car Parade.

Throughout the event, attendees can also enjoy food and community and art activations from organizations.