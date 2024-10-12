Houston Area Women's Center presents Winning Together! A Night for Awareness

Photo courtesy of Houston Area Women's Center

Winning Together! A Night for Awareness, hosted by Highlands Construction, is the third annual event fundraising for the Houston Area Women's Center that aims to bring the community together to raise more than $100,000 in support of HAWC’s vital programs.

The evening will feature five rounds of bingo, guest speakers, and a chance to win some items. Their support will help provide essential services to survivors of domestic violence and assault, as well funds HAWC's 2024 Leadership Campaign.

WHEN

WHERE

Sunday Social
3315 Ella Blvd Suite A, Houston, TX 77018, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/winning-together-a-night-for-awareness-tickets-1014018525707#:~:text=About%20this%20event&text=The%20evening%20will%20feature%205,awareness%20for%20domestic%20violence%20prevention.

TICKET INFO

$50.93
