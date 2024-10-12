Houston Area Women's Center presents Winning Together! A Night for Awareness

Winning Together! A Night for Awareness, hosted by Highlands Construction, is the third annual event fundraising for the Houston Area Women's Center that aims to bring the community together to raise more than $100,000 in support of HAWC’s vital programs.

The evening will feature five rounds of bingo, guest speakers, and a chance to win some items. Their support will help provide essential services to survivors of domestic violence and assault, as well funds HAWC's 2024 Leadership Campaign.