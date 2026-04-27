HOPERA presents Cozy

The second HOPERA production of the year, Cozy, is a playful, slightly unhinged reimagining of Mozart’s Così fan tutte. The modern adaptation pairs certified classical bops with the drama of a certain island-themed dating show you might recognize.

A group of singles arrives, ready for romance - but trust is the first thing to get dumped. When a bored show producer introduces a new twist, two guys make a bold bet: their girls won’t have their heads turned. Spoiler alert … they might be wrong.

What follows is a whirlwind of flirtation, deception, and rapidly shifting loyalties. The ladies aren’t exactly steadfast, the men aren’t exactly innocent, and things get spicy fast. Alliances crumble, sparks fly, and no one escapes without a little emotional whiplash.

By the end, everyone is either coupled up or broken up - and questioning every decision that got them there. In other words: pure opera meets reality TV chaos.