Hopera presents Boleros & Arias

Hopera will celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month with their season opener, Boleros & Arias. This pint-sized performance will feature music from Latin American composers such as María Grever, Consuelo Velázquez, Agustín Lara, and more, featuring mezzo-soprano Luisana Rivas and bass- baritone Fernando Grimaldo.

Hopera empowers local artists and craft businesses by putting on casual performances where Houstonians love to drink. They collaborate with the local craft beverage community to create original concerts and operas.