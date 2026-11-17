Hooks-Epstein Galleries proudly will present the 3rd edition of Wear It Our! Art Jewelry Invitational. Celebrating what is becoming a vibrant gallery tradition.

The invitational brings together a group of Houston-based jewelry artists, including Pilar Baker, Victor Beckmann, Heidi Gerstacker, Jessica Jacobi, Edward Lane McCartney, Drew Scott, Olga Starostina, Dongyi Wu, and Sandie Zilker.

Each artist will debut a signature showstopper accompanied by a carefully curated series of companion pieces, offering an immersive look into the distinct, innovative approach of each artist’s creative vision.

The exhibition will showcase a diverse and compelling survey of modern adornment, highlighting a wide range of artistic mediums and techniques. Visitors can expect to experience everything from highly refined metalsmithing and intricate found-object assemblage to bold sculptural forms and pieces rooted in conceptual design.

Running concurrently with the exhibition, the gallery will also feature a 2026 Holiday Pop-up. This seasonal offering highlights a dynamic assortment of unique works, including egg artistry by Basia Hawicz, beadweaving art by Heather Logan, and other intricate pieces by additional participating artists.

The exhibitions will continue through December 23.