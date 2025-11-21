Hooks-Epstein Galleries presents "WEAR IT OUT!": 2nd Biennial Art Jewelry Invitational

Hooks-Epstein Galleries will present their 2nd Biennial Art Jewelry Invitational, "WEAR IT OUT!" The exhibition showcases nine contemporary jewelry artists, each recognized for their distinct approach to wearable art, ranging from refined metalsmithing and found object assemblage to sculptural and conceptual adornment.

The exhibition brings together a selected group of jewelry artists whose works are highlighted as both, personal artifact and artistic gesture. Featured artists include Victor Beckmann, Martha Ferguson, Tarina Frank, Heidi Gerstacker, Jessica Jacobi, Edward Lane McCartney, Via Vandi, Dongyi Wu, and Sandie Zilker.

The art jewelry in the invitational examines the way wearable objects function as vessels for narrative, identity, and artistic intent - pieces that are meant to be lived with, carried, and seen in motion.



The exhibition will remain on display through December 20.