Hooks-Epstein Galleries presents Prince Varughese Thomas: "A House Divided" opening reception

Hooks-Epstein Galleries will present "A House Divided, an art exhibition by Houston artist Prince Varughese Thomas in conjunction with FotoFest 2026: The International Biennial of Photography.

"A House Divided" is a series of works that reflects the fractured pulse of our contemporary moment. Borrowing its title from a biblical warning, resurrected in Abraham Lincoln’s words, the phrase becomes a mirror, catching the light and shadow of our own age. The works do not merely look back; they stand in the present, where the seams of community strain, where fault lines thread through our shared spaces and private lives.Through the act of seeing, we become witness and participant, framing the quiet ruptures and the loud fractures, the subtle gestures of division and the fragile, flickering signs of unity.

The artworks in this exhibition ask: what is the architecture of belonging, and how does it falter when the walls between us grow taller than the bridges we build? This series of lens-based media is at once a record of disunity and an elegy for what might yet be mended. Within each work lives the ache of separation and the persistence of hope; the belief that what has been split might, in time, be made whole.

This exhibition, funded in part by the City of Houston through Houston Arts Alliance, will remain on display through April 4.