Hooks-Epstein Galleries presents Mark Greenwalt: "Drawing on Drawing" opening reception

Hooks-Epstein Galleries will present "Drawing on Drawing, featuring new drawings by Houston-based artist, Mark Greenwalt. The exhibition explores drawing as a quiet act of listening, remembering, forgetting, and disrupting expectations. Spanning works made across several decades, it treats drawings as a living process that is layered, uncertain, and responsive.

At the center of the series is "Bird Man" (2026), a large-scale panel informed by Greenwalt’s travels to Rapa Nui. The work reflects on Hoa Hakananai’a, a Moai removed from the island in the 19th century and later absorbed into the British Museum. Another work in the exhibition emerges from a December 2025 visit to the British Museum to see Hoa Hakananai’a, where Greenwalt planned to ritually steal from the British artifact via drawing.

At the National Portrait Gallery, he decided to draw instead from a portraiture of a symbolic British ancestor - quietly subverting institutional authority through the intimacy of drawing, “smuggling” memory, lineage, and speculation back into the present. Also interwoven throughout Greenwalt’s work are drawings made with his 98-year-old mother as a model.

Shaped by time and cognitive transformation, these works introduce a newly shaped presence and relationship. Unframed works spanning decades form a constellation of images that are part archive and part reunion. Through addition, erasure, synthesis, and analysis, this body of work invites viewers to consider how images come into being, what they carry forward, and what they release.

The exhibition will remain on display through April 4.