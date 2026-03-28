Hooks-Epstein Galleries presents Lynn Bennett-Carpenter: "The Rages" opening reception

Hooks-Epstein Galleries will present "The Rages," a series of handwoven drawings by Michigan-based interdisciplinary fiber artist, Lynn Bennett-Carpenter.

Bennett-Carpenter creates her handwoven drawings, which unify the distinct actions of drawing and weaving, inviting viewers into a creative process that mirrors the cycle of creation, destruction, and reintegration. She draws and paints on the surface of soft wood, hand cuts the painted wood into thin strips, and then weaves the strips back together on a floor loom.

"The Rages" are a series of animated trees that are a contemporary take on the Furies, who are Ancient Greek goddesses who are angry and take action. As trees burn across the world and Bennett-Carpenter experiences her own fire within, she has created these handwoven drawings as a way to lighten the tragic.

The exhibition will continue through May 9.