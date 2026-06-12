Hooks-Epstein Galleries presents "Golden Hour" opening reception

Hooks-Epstein Galleries will present "Golden Hour," which brings together three contemporary artists whose distinct visual languages collectively evoke golden hour as both a visual experience and a threshold between states of being.

Through a captivating multi-medium dialogue, the artists explore transformation across material, environmental, and social contexts. Infused with the warmth and sentiment of summer, "Golden Hour" reflects on the lingering quality of longer days and those brief moments when light softens, perception shifts, and the familiar appears newly illuminated.

Angel Oloshove’s sculptural practice explores the intersection of physical and digital realms through ceramics. Working with a material forged by elemental forces, she approaches clay as both medium and metaphor, translating ideas of change, ritual, and becoming into tangible form.

Through intricate, layered printmaking processes, Liv Johnson constructs immersive landscapes that examine the destabilizing effects of environmental change on familiar surroundings. Drawing from idealized and curated environments, she creates places where beauty and unease coexist.

Gaby Hurtado-Ramos creates drawings, prints, zines, photographs, and multimedia works that explore the intimacies of queer social life. Their compositions, which are based on observed as well as imagined scenes, document moments of connection, including dancing figures, gathering spaces, party decorations, and communal celebrations.

The exhibition will remain on display through August 8.