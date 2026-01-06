Hooks-Epstein Galleries presents Gail Peter Borden: “Shallow Spaces” opening reception

Hooks-Epstein Galleries will showcase the work of Gail Peter Borden, Houston-based architect, artist, theoretician, and practitioner, with "Shallow Spaces." The exhibition explores how art is experienced through material, space, perception, and presence.

Through pared-down geometry, prismatic form, and deliberate color relationships, the works are an examination of how parts cohere into a whole and how form is experienced through place and time. Reduction becomes a strategy for clarity, allowing each composition to invite close attention to proportion and subtle shifts in movement and light registered in the reflective finish of the piece. The work reveals itself as animated participant through quiet interaction, creating a dialogue between the visual, spatial, and experiential.

The exhibition will remain on display through February 21.