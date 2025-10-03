Hooks-Epstein Galleries presents "Everlasting Sky: A Tribute to Robert Kinsell" opening reception

Hooks-Epstein Galleries presents "Everlasting Sky: A Tribute to Robert Kinsell," a special exhibition that will bring together a selection of paintings and photographs by late artist Robert Kinsell (April 14, 1951-March 28, 2025), whose practice elevated illusion, wit, and imagination into enduring works of art.

Known for his devotion to realism as “the beautiful lie,” Kinsell transformed familiar objects such as sticks, bones, produce, and graffiti into images layered with humor, surprise, and visual poetry. His paintings playfully walk the line of surrealist invention -juxtaposing surface and depth, reality and imagination, and truth and contradiction - revealing his lifelong fascination with illusion as both craft and philosophy.

The exhibition will continue through November 22.