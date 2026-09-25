Hooks-Epstein Galleries presents David Farrer: "The Glass Menagerie" opening reception

Hooks-Epstein Galleries will present "The Glass Menagerie," the second stateside exhibition of UK-based artist David Farrer.

Farrer’s sculptural practice is rooted in a lifelong appreciation for wildlife, the English countryside, and the freedom of imagination. Africa has long been central to Farrer’s artistic inspiration. His time on safari provided invaluable reference material for his sculptures and deepened his interest in the continent’s wildlife and the impact of trophy hunting.

His papier-mâché animal sculptures gently subvert the traditional hunting trophy, transforming a familiar form into something playful, yet unexpected and contemplative. Farrer’s ingenuity is also evident in the way he transforms recycled materials, incorporating text and imagery into the finished pieces.

While his work began with African wildlife, Farrer has since expanded his subjects to creatures from around the world, both great and small, heroic or diminutive. Each sculpture reflects his interest in the character and symbolism of the animal, while celebrating the imaginative possibilities of humble, repurposed materials.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 21.