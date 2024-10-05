Hooks-Epstein Galleries presents Clara Hoag "Ball Pit" opening reception

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Clara Hoag

Continuing its 55th anniversary celebration, Hooks-Epstein Galleries will present "Ball Pit," a solo exhibition for Houston-based artist and ceramicist, Clara Hoag.

The figure sculptures created by Hoag reflect the complexity of life: buildings, scaffolding, and abstract shapes combine with the human form to visually describe the human body, mind, and experience. In her newest exhibition of sculptures, drawings, and collages, the addition of spheres and polka dots into the work suggests a world that is both chaotic and delightful - like a ball pit.

The density of these components in each piece illustrates the human condition as one of turmoil, accumulation, equilibrium, and joy. Ultimately, Hoag’s work is about finding awe and beauty in the immensity of humanity’s existence. The landscape looks fragile, but it holds; vulnerability and resilience fight, constantly seeking balance.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 20.

WHEN

WHERE

Hooks Epstein Galleries
2631 Colquitt St, Houston, TX 77098, USA
http://www.hooksepsteingalleries.com/ball-pit

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

