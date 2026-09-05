Hooks-Epstein Galleries presents Charlotte Cosgrove: "Every Day" opening reception

Hooks-Epstein Galleries opens their 2026-2027 Art Season with "Every Day," an exhibition of new drawings by Houston-based artist, Charlotte Cosgrove.

Cosgrove’s drawings in "Every Day" reflect her observations of the world, as well as her affinity for and personal connection to the Maine landscape. Narrative in nature, the works possess a fairytale quality infused with humor and an undercurrent of unease.

Like miniature soap operas, they are odd, edgy, and furtive, where reality meets the unexpected. This ambiguity invites reflection and allows viewers to arrive at their own interpretations. Beginning with only a loosely formed idea, the drawings evolve intuitively through memory, photography, current events, and collected objects, resulting in images that reflect the absurdities of everyday life, alongside the political and cultural tensions of the contemporary world.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through October 3.