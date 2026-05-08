Hooks-Epstein Galleries presents Catherine Morgan: "Unraveling the Riddle" opening reception

Hooks-Epstein Galleries presents "Unraveling the Riddle," an exhibition of digital paintings and fiber weavings by Houston-based artist, Catherine Morgan.

In "Unraveling the Riddle," Morgan brings together seven digital paintings alongside seven textile weavings that translate the color, pattern, and composition of each corresponding image into tactile, woven form. Through these parallel interpretations, Morgan explores the space between conformity and defiance, balancing social expectation with self-expression and self-discovery.

Morgan earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Photography from Kansas City Art Institute in 1998. Working across photography, painting, collage, weaving, glass, clay, and jewelry, she has developed a multidisciplinary practice shaped by resilience, curiosity, and a lifelong engagement with the arts.

Morgan’s work, which reflects a keen awareness of texture and form, is inspired by years of artistic exploration through museums, festivals, and galleries. During the summer of 2026, she will attend a printmaking workshop at the Haystack Mountain School of Crafts in Maine.

The exhibition will remain on display through June 20.