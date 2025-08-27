Hooks-Epstein Galleries presents 2025-26 Art Season opening reception

Hooks-Epstein Galleries will launch its 2025-2026 art season in a refreshed gallery layout, featuring dynamic exhibitions that mark the season’s debut. The gallery now features an airy, spacious layout designed to showcase artwork with greater clarity and presence.

Unique within Houston’s art scene, the gallery will continue to feature select glassworks by nationally recognized artists, alongside rotating new pieces from the gallery’s roster of represented artists - giving collectors fresh opportunities to discover and providing gallery artists with an evolving platform to share new artwork beyond exhibitions.

As the new season opens, Hooks-Epstein will carry forward its summer exhibition programming in the revitalized space, spotlighting the sculptures of ceramicist, Hayun Surl, and the refined handwoven drawings of interdisciplinary fiber artist Lynn Bennett-Carpenter. Each of their practices, rooted in material exploration and reflection on the human condition, sets the tone for a season dedicated to discovery and innovation.

The gallery will also present the work of Kingsley Onyeiwu, featuring pieces from "Crowned in Contradictions." In the series, Onyeiwu examines Afropolitan identity through figures that embody beauty, irony, and resistance. Layered with crowns, jewelry, and textiles, his subjects inhabit a space where colonial constructs are reimagined, and traditions are both recognized and critiqued.

The exhibitions will remain on display through October 11.