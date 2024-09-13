Holocaust Museum Houston presents "Searching for Belonging: Being Jewish and Latina/o/x in Postwar America"

"Searching for Belonging: Being Jewish and Latina/o/x in Postwar America" explores the histories and experiences of Latin American Jewish immigrants in the United States. Comparing two cities - Miami and Houston - Dr. Mark Goldberg will examine what it has meant to belong to two ethnic communities as immigrants in the late 20th century.
In both places, Jewish Latina/o/xs built tight-knit, vibrant communities where they could embrace both their Jewish and Latin American heritage. Together, these stories enrich our understanding of Jewish, Latinx, and American history.
Admission is free.