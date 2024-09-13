Holocaust Museum Houston presents "Searching for Belonging: Being Jewish and Latina/o/x in Postwar America"

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Dr. Mark Goldberg

"Searching for Belonging: Being Jewish and Latina/o/x in Postwar America" explores the histories and experiences of Latin American Jewish immigrants in the United States. Comparing two cities - Miami and Houston - Dr. Mark Goldberg will examine what it has meant to belong to two ethnic communities as immigrants in the late 20th century.

In both places, Jewish Latina/o/xs built tight-knit, vibrant communities where they could embrace both their Jewish and Latin American heritage. Together, these stories enrich our understanding of Jewish, Latinx, and American history.

"Searching for Belonging: Being Jewish and Latina/o/x in Postwar America" explores the histories and experiences of Latin American Jewish immigrants in the United States. Comparing two cities - Miami and Houston - Dr. Mark Goldberg will examine what it has meant to belong to two ethnic communities as immigrants in the late 20th century.

In both places, Jewish Latina/o/xs built tight-knit, vibrant communities where they could embrace both their Jewish and Latin American heritage. Together, these stories enrich our understanding of Jewish, Latinx, and American history.

WHEN

WHERE

Holocaust Museum Houston
5401 Caroline St, Houston, TX 77004, USA
https://hmh.org/event/searching-for-belonging-being-jewish-and-latina-o-x-in-in-postwar-america/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.