Holocaust Museum Houston presents "Life and Death on the Border 1910-1920" opening day

"Life and Death on the Border 1910-1920," an exhibition shedding light on a difficult time in history that included both the Mexican Revolution and World War I, will be on view in Holocaust Museum Houston’s Josef and Edith Mincberg Gallery.

The exhibition, presented in both Spanish and English, examines the hardships and racial violence faced by people of Mexican descent on the border between Texas and Mexico in the second decade of the 20th century. Photographs, newspaper articles and firsthand accounts tell the story of a time of conflict and social upheaval. With railroad expansion and demographic change came prejudice and racial strife which threatened Tejano families who had been long-time inhabitants and landowners in the region.



The conflict in Texas would spur the Mexican American civil rights movement, including the formation of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and the Chicano movement that flourished in the 1970s. It would also inspire a cultural renaissance along the border and beyond that can still be felt today.

"Life and Death on the Border 1910-1920" was originally produced by the Bullock Texas State History Museum in collaboration with Refusing to Forget.

The exhibit will be on display through May 25, 2025.