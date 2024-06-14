Holocaust Museum Houston presents Juneteenth

Admission to Holocaust Museum Houston will be free on June 19 in observance of the anniversary of Union General Gordon Granger arriving in Galveston, Texas to inform enslaved African Americans about their emancipation, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation passed. The event is sponsored by H-E-B.
Admission to Holocaust Museum Houston will be free on June 19 in observance of the anniversary of Union General Gordon Granger arriving in Galveston, Texas to inform enslaved African Americans about their emancipation, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation passed. The event is sponsored by H-E-B.