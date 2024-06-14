Quantcast

Holocaust Museum Houston presents Juneteenth

eventdetail
Admission to Holocaust Museum Houston will be free on June 19 in observance of the anniversary of Union General Gordon Granger arriving in Galveston, Texas to inform enslaved African Americans about their emancipation, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation passed. The event is sponsored by H-E-B.

WHEN

WHERE

Holocaust Museum Houston
5401 Caroline St, Houston, TX 77004, USA
https://hmh.org/event/free-admission-juneteenth-present-by-h-e-b/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

