Holocaust Museum Houston presents Boris Lurie: "Nothing To Do But To Try" opening reception

Through visual testimony and the context of art history, "Nothing To Do But To Try" is a first-of-its-kind exhibition about Boris Lurie, an acclaimed artist, writer, and Holocaust survivor. Centered around Lurie’s earliest work, the so-called “War Series,” as well as never-before-exhibited objects and ephemera from his personal collection, the exhibition presents a portrait of an artist reckoning with devastating trauma, haunting memories, and a lifelong quest for freedom.

Visitors can learn about Lurie’s life before the Holocaust, his experiences during the war, and his journey to find himself again through creative outlets.

The exhibition will remain on display through July 19.