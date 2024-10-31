Holocaust Museum Houston presents A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting

In October of 2018, the Tree of Life - Or L’Simcha Synagogue - in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania suffered the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting tells the story of the events on that harrowing day, and how a broken community attempted to find some semblance of healing and action following the tragedy.

Holocaust Museum Houston, along with family members of victims of this attack, will present a screening of the powerful film, in partnership with the Anti-Defamation League’s Southwest Regional Office, who will hold a short clinic afterwards on how communities can prevent/respond to the hateful rhetoric that led to this catastrophe.