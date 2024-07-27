HITS Theatre presents A New Brain

Photo courtesy of HITS Theatre

By the Tony Award-winning authors of Falsettos, A New Brain is an energetic, sardonic, often comical musical about a composer during a medical emergency. Gordon collapses into his lunch and awakes in the hospital, surrounded by his maritime-enthusiast lover, his mother, a co-worker, the doctor, and the nurses.

Reluctantly, he had been composing a song for a children’s television show that features a frog – Mr. Bungee – and the specter of this large green character and the unfinished work haunts him throughout his medical ordeal. What was thought to be a tumor turns out to be something more operable, and Gordon recovers, grateful for a chance to compose the songs he yearns to produce.

WHEN

WHERE

HITS Theatre
311 W 18th St, Houston, TX 77008, USA
https://hitstheatre.configio.com/search?cid=2435&txt=a%20new%20brain

TICKET INFO

$20-$25

