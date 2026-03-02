Hilary Duff in concert

eventdetail
Photo by Aaron Idelson

Hilary Duff comes to The Woodlands in support of her new album, luck… or something.

Hilary Duff comes to The Woodlands in support of her new album, luck… or something.

WHEN

WHERE

The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
2005 Lake Robbins Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/3A006446F41EA3C7

TICKET INFO

$127-$703

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.