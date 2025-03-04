Hermann Park Conservancy presents "The Great Elephant Migration"

Hermann Park Conservancy will welcome "The Great Elephant Migration," an installation helping the human race share space with the world’s magnificent wildlife by spreading the message of peaceful coexistence. For the first time in Houston, the herd of100 life-sized Indian elephant sculptures will be joined with the biggest elephant yet.

Each elephant is one-of-a-kind in the 100-strong herd on display, created by The Real Elephant Collective, a community of 200 Indigenous artisans living within India’s Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, Southern India. The communities have created the herd by reclaiming an invasive plant species called Lantana camara that has entangled 300,000 square kilometers of India's forests and diminished food sources for all herbivores.

Using Lantana as material, the collective has recreated every elephant they live alongside - including female cows, male bulls with and without tusks, as well as baby calves - known well by name and personality, in intricately detailed sculptural form.