Hermann Park Conservancy presents Run in the Park

At Hermann Park Conservancy’s Run in the Park, participants can run - or walk - to support the conservation efforts of the Conservancy. With 5K and 10K routes, as well as a 1K kids’ route for the in-person event, exercise enthusiasts of all ages and abilities can explore the park and enjoy the shaded trails.

The event starts and ends at the Molly Ann Smith Plaza, near the Jones Reflection Pool, and includes a post-run party with food, drinks, music, and more. The Conservancy also offers an at-home, virtual option.

All proceeds from Run in the Park go towards the work needed to maintain Hermann Park and its trail system.