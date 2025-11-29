Hermann Park Conservancy presents Holidays in Hermann Park
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Hermann Park
Holidays in Hermann Park will feature screenings of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Elf, rides on the holiday train and carousel, music and carolers, pictures with a roaming Santa, story time, lawn games, arts and crafts, nature activities, and more. A variety of food trucks will be on-site serving meals and treats for purchase as well.
Holidays in Hermann Park will feature screenings of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Elf, rides on the holiday train and carousel, music and carolers, pictures with a roaming Santa, story time, lawn games, arts and crafts, nature activities, and more. A variety of food trucks will be on-site serving meals and treats for purchase as well.
WHEN
WHERE
Hermann Park
6001 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030, USA
https://hermannpark.org/
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.