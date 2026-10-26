The 22nd Annual Heights Holiday Market will feature goods that are handmade/handmade-sourced. The line-up includes handmade jewelry/accesories, apparel, home decor, fine arts, pottery/ceramics, candles, bat/body products, collectibles and more, for holiday give-giving or keepsake.
The market will take place at 935 Harvard Street.
The 22nd Annual Heights Holiday Market will feature goods that are handmade/handmade-sourced. The line-up includes handmade jewelry/accesories, apparel, home decor, fine arts, pottery/ceramics, candles, bat/body products, collectibles and more, for holiday give-giving or keepsake.
The market will take place at 935 Harvard Street.
WHEN
WHERE
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.