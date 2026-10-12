Harvest Green Garage Sale

Garage sale aficionados will discover a bushel of bargains at the Harvest Green Fall Community Garage Sale. The plethora of goodies sprouting up at individual garages will include gently used baby clothes, books, holiday decorations, electronics, home decor, clothing, and more. Attendees can stop by The Farmhouse to pick up a map of participating homes.
Garage sale aficionados will discover a bushel of bargains at the Harvest Green Fall Community Garage Sale. The plethora of goodies sprouting up at individual garages will include gently used baby clothes, books, holiday decorations, electronics, home decor, clothing, and more. Attendees can stop by The Farmhouse to pick up a map of participating homes.
WHEN
WHERE
Harvest Green Farmhouse
3400 Harvest Corner Dr, Richmond, TX 77406, USA
https://www.harvestgreentexas.com/
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.