Harvest Green Garage Sale

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Harvest Green

Garage sale aficionados will discover a bushel of bargains at the Harvest Green Fall Community Garage Sale. The plethora of goodies sprouting up at individual garages will include gently used baby clothes, books, holiday decorations, electronics, home decor, clothing, and more. Attendees can stop by The Farmhouse to pick up a map of participating homes.

Garage sale aficionados will discover a bushel of bargains at the Harvest Green Fall Community Garage Sale. The plethora of goodies sprouting up at individual garages will include gently used baby clothes, books, holiday decorations, electronics, home decor, clothing, and more. Attendees can stop by The Farmhouse to pick up a map of participating homes.

WHEN

WHERE

Harvest Green Farmhouse
3400 Harvest Corner Dr, Richmond, TX 77406, USA
https://www.harvestgreentexas.com/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.