Harvest Green Farmers Market presents Fall Celebration
eventdetail
Harvest Green
At the Harvest Green Farmers Market Fall Celebration, families can enjoy face painting, classic fair games, pumpkin bowling, prizes, and more. There will also be a goat-versus-chicken pumpkin-eating contest, and visitors can cast a vote for the Queen of Harvest Green as four goats compete for the crown.
At the Harvest Green Farmers Market Fall Celebration, families can enjoy face painting, classic fair games, pumpkin bowling, prizes, and more. There will also be a goat-versus-chicken pumpkin-eating contest, and visitors can cast a vote for the Queen of Harvest Green as four goats compete for the crown.
WHEN
WHERE
Harvest Green Farmer's Market
8939 Harlem Rd, Richmond, TX 77406, USA
https://www.harvestgreentexas.com/
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.