Harris County Attorney's Office presents Families with Pride
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Photo courtesy of Harris County Attorney's Office
The annual Families with Pride festival, celebrating LGBTQIA+ History Month, is a family-friendly day featuring arts and crafts, live performances, community resources, and activities for kids of all ages.
The annual Families with Pride festival, celebrating LGBTQIA+ History Month, is a family-friendly day featuring arts and crafts, live performances, community resources, and activities for kids of all ages.