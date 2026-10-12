Harris County Attorney's Office presents Families with Pride

The annual Families with Pride festival, celebrating LGBTQIA+ History Month, is a family-friendly day featuring arts and crafts, live performances, community resources, and activities for kids of all ages.

The annual Families with Pride festival, celebrating LGBTQIA+ History Month, is a family-friendly day featuring arts and crafts, live performances, community resources, and activities for kids of all ages.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.