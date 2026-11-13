Harmonia Stellarum Houston presents Praetorius & Schütz: Chorale Concertos

Harmonia Stellarum Houston will present an hour of music by Michael Praetorius, Heinrich Schütz, and their contemporaries at First Lutheran Church. Voices, cornetti, and historical instruments bring German chorales to life, with the audience invited to join in singing several traditional hymns. A complimentary reception with the artists follows the concert.
Harmonia Stellarum Houston will present an hour of music by Michael Praetorius, Heinrich Schütz, and their contemporaries at First Lutheran Church. Voices, cornetti, and historical instruments bring German chorales to life, with the audience invited to join in singing several traditional hymns. A complimentary reception with the artists follows the concert.