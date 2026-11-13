Harmonia Stellarum Houston presents Praetorius & Schütz: Chorale Concertos

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Photo courtesy of Ali and Carlo Ruano Photography

Harmonia Stellarum Houston will present an hour of music by Michael Praetorius, Heinrich Schütz, and their contemporaries at First Lutheran Church. Voices, cornetti, and historical instruments bring German chorales to life, with the audience invited to join in singing several traditional hymns. A complimentary reception with the artists follows the concert.

Harmonia Stellarum Houston will present an hour of music by Michael Praetorius, Heinrich Schütz, and their contemporaries at First Lutheran Church. Voices, cornetti, and historical instruments bring German chorales to life, with the audience invited to join in singing several traditional hymns. A complimentary reception with the artists follows the concert.

WHEN

WHERE

First Lutheran, Houston
1311 Holman St, Houston, TX 77004, USA
https://harmoniastellarum.com/calendar/2627/praetorius-and-schutz-chorale-concertos

TICKET INFO

$20-$40

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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