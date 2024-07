Ha*Ash has released six albums in their career, most recently Ha*ashtag in 2022. Embracing a country theme, this tour takes Ha*Ash back to their roots as natives of the Southern U.S., hailing from Lake Charles, Louisiana. With the "Ha*ashville" concept, they are reimagining their sound, blending their love for American country music with the Mexican influences of their culture. Fans can also expect Hanna and Ashley to come out with new music.