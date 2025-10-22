GTM’s Art World presents "All Eyes on Her" opening reception

Courtesy of Blakely Bering

"All Eyes on Her," a one-week, female-powered art show, features vibrant works by Gary T. Murphy with artists Blakely Bering, Janice Bond, Leslie Cruz, Katharine Ligon, Amy Malkan, Sneha Merchant, Zenya Merchant (age 11), and Hayden Moore (age 10). It will also include a fashion collaboration with Danny Nguyen Couture, benefiting Dress for Success Houston.

Curated by Murphy, the show celebrates freedom, color, and creative confidence, with each artist contributing “best of” works that radiate a shared, female-powered energy.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 15.

WHEN

WHERE

Reeves Art + Design
2415 Taft St, Houston, TX 77006, USA
https://luma.com/ui88h5mt

TICKET INFO

Admission is free with RSVP.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
