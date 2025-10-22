GTM’s Art World presents "All Eyes on Her" opening reception

"All Eyes on Her," a one-week, female-powered art show, features vibrant works by Gary T. Murphy with artists Blakely Bering, Janice Bond, Leslie Cruz, Katharine Ligon, Amy Malkan, Sneha Merchant, Zenya Merchant (age 11), and Hayden Moore (age 10). It will also include a fashion collaboration with Danny Nguyen Couture, benefiting Dress for Success Houston.

Curated by Murphy, the show celebrates freedom, color, and creative confidence, with each artist contributing “best of” works that radiate a shared, female-powered energy.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 15.