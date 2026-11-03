Group Acorde presents Gone

In celebration of Group Acorde’s 10th anniversary season, Gone features past works choreographed by founding members Roberta Paixao Cortes and Lindsey McGill with soundscore by founding member Thomas Helton, as well as a world premiere by guest choreographer Andrea Dawn Shelley.

True to the mission of Group Acorde, every work features an original composition created alongside the contemporary choreography and is performed live. This evening explores the theme of grief, inherent in the nature of revisiting work made in the past. Performance art is often entangled with the current state of our desires, perspectives, and place in society where acknowledgment of these situations can be unsettling, disappointing, or even comforting.

The works presented in Gone display different sides of experiencing grief and coping. Audiences will have the opportunity to feel connected to the sounds and visual elements presented, having a sense of reflection and recognition.