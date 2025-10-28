Group Acorde presents Gasp, an evening highlighting composer Andrew Lienhard and choreographer Anat Grigorio. Lienhard’s work in collaboration with contemporary dance choreographers Roberta Paixao Cortes, Dawn Dippel, and Lindsey McGill is a conversation between a soundscore for different instruments centering on the piano that will include improvisation, pulsating sounds, out of sync rhythms and pauses. The set will contain recycled instruments such as piano and bass, found on the street after Hurricane Harvey.