Group Acorde presents Gasp

Photo by Yankar Gonzalez

Group Acorde presents Gasp, an evening highlighting composer Andrew Lienhard and choreographer Anat Grigorio. Lienhard’s work in collaboration with contemporary dance choreographers Roberta Paixao Cortes, Dawn Dippel, and Lindsey McGill is a conversation between a soundscore for different instruments centering on the piano that will include improvisation, pulsating sounds, out of sync rhythms and pauses. The set will contain recycled instruments such as piano and bass, found on the street after Hurricane Harvey.

WHEN

WHERE

MATCH - Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston
3400 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://matchouston.org/events/2025/gasp

TICKET INFO

$20-$35

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
