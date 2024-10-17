Green Mountain Energy Ice at Discovery Green presents Skating Stars

Photo courtesy of Katya Horner

Skating Stars will feature Houston’s top figure skaters as they perform demonstrations.

WHEN

WHERE

Discovery Green
1500 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010, USA
https://www.discoverygreen.com/signature-experiences/green-mountain-energy-ice-at-discovery-green/

TICKET INFO

$18

