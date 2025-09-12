Grand Central Park presents Sip & Shop

Grand Central Park's Sip & Shop will feature more than 100 local merchants showing off unique jewelry, boutique clothing, art, gourmet food, furniture, decorations, and more. There will also be food trucks, wine and beer sale, a DJ, and more.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.