Grand Central Park presents Artisan Market

Shoppers can kick off the holiday season and load up on artisanal treats, décor and more at the Grand Central Park Artisan Market. Attendees can browse the wares offered by local food and business vendors, as well as artists, designers and crafters while enjoying a leisurely stroll.
WHEN
WHERE
The Lake House at Grand Central Park
1039 Lake House Dr, Conroe, TX 77304, USA
http://www.grandcentralparktx.com/events
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.