The Grand Central Park Artisan Market will include vendors sharing crafting secrets while attendees fill market passports that can be turned in for a chance to win a prize. The market on December 5 will also include holiday cheer, free professional photos with Santa, and a Holiday “Shop Small” Raffle. Both dates will feature a DJ, food trucks, and pet adoptions.
The Grand Central Park Artisan Market will include vendors sharing crafting secrets while attendees fill market passports that can be turned in for a chance to win a prize. The market on December 5 will also include holiday cheer, free professional photos with Santa, and a Holiday “Shop Small” Raffle. Both dates will feature a DJ, food trucks, and pet adoptions.
WHEN
WHERE
The Lake House at Grand Central Park
1039 Lake House Dr, Conroe, TX 77304, USA
https://www.grandcentralparktx.com/artisan_market
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.