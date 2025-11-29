Goose in concert

Photo courtesy of Goose

Goose comes to Houston in support of their new album, Chain Yer Dragon.

WHEN

WHERE

Bayou Music Center
520 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/an-evening-with-goose-houston-texas-04-23-2026/event/3A0063658D317C79

TICKET INFO

$60-$240

