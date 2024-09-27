Good Shepherd Episcopal Church - Starlight Outreach and Rescue presents Harvest Pawfest

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Good Shepherd Episcopal Church - Starlight Outreach and Rescue

Harvest Pawfest will feature an '80s-themed pet costume contest where pets strut their stuff in neon, sequins, and all the retro flair. Talented pets take the stage in the pet acrobatic shows, showing off their best tricks and flips. There will also be a petting zoo for some cuddles with a variety of animals.

The Blessing of the Animals will also be done to honor St. Francis of Assisi, plus local vendors, food trucks, games, raffles, and more.

Harvest Pawfest will feature an '80s-themed pet costume contest where pets strut their stuff in neon, sequins, and all the retro flair. Talented pets take the stage in the pet acrobatic shows, showing off their best tricks and flips. There will also be a petting zoo for some cuddles with a variety of animals.

The Blessing of the Animals will also be done to honor St. Francis of Assisi, plus local vendors, food trucks, games, raffles, and more.

WHEN

WHERE

Good Shepherd Episcopal Church
1207 Winding Way Dr, Friendswood, TX 77546, USA
https://www.facebook.com/events/909824884225210?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.