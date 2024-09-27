Good Shepherd Episcopal Church - Starlight Outreach and Rescue presents Harvest Pawfest

WHEN
Harvest Pawfest will feature an '80s-themed pet costume contest where pets strut their stuff in neon, sequins, and all the retro flair. Talented pets take the stage in the pet acrobatic shows, showing off their best tricks and flips. There will also be a petting zoo for some cuddles with a variety of animals.
The Blessing of the Animals will also be done to honor St. Francis of Assisi, plus local vendors, food trucks, games, raffles, and more.
Admission is free.